Maryland breaks previous single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Maryland witnessed a new high in single-day COVID-19 cases since the state began documenting the disease in early March.

Maryland witnessed a new high in single-day COVID-19 cases since the state began documenting the disease in early March.

The new record of 2,321 easily tops the previous high of 1,784 that was recorded on May 19. The deluge of new cases also brings the seven-day positivity rate up to its highest point as well, at 1,596.

On Nov. 5, Maryland’s number of new cases exceeded over a 1,000 new cases for the first time since early August. Its daily numbers have remained in the quadruple digits everyday from then on.

The state also set a new record for its seven-day positivity rate on Nov. 7 by averaging 1,091 cases over a week-long period. The previous high was 1,090 set on May 7 and repeated on May 21. Everyday since Nov. 7 has set a new record for the seven-day positivity rate metric.

Total case numbers and the seven-day positivity rate have been on a gradual incline over the past three weeks, starting out on Oct. 24 with 796 cases and a seven-day average of 623 cases.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan responded to the worsening metrics by ordering stronger restrictions for bars and restaurants as well as indoor gatherings that went into effect on Nov. 11.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.