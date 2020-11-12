Prince George’s Co. rolls out new coronavirus restrictions; Anne Arundel Co. also tightens rules

"We are in the midst of another surge," Alsobrooks said during a news conference Thursday, pointing to rising coronavirus cases in the county as well as an "alarming" recent increase in people hospitalized with the illness.

Telling residents “it is time to hunker down,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced tightened coronavirus restrictions Thursday, including reduced capacity limits at bars and restaurants, limiting the size of gatherings and redoubling efforts to reduce crowding at grocery stores and other retailers.

“We are in the midst of another surge,” Alsobrooks said during a news conference Thursday, pointing to rising coronavirus cases in the county as well as an “alarming” recent increase in people hospitalized with the illness.

Among the new rules announced Thursday, the county is capping indoor social and family gatherings at one person per 200 square feet or 10 people maximum. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Capacity limits at bars and restaurants are also being reduced to 25% indoors and 50% for outdoor dining. The number of people allowed gyms and fitness centers is also being cut in half — from 50% to 25%, limited to one person per 200 square feet.

Alsobrooks also expanded the county’s mask mandate, saying all residents need to wear facial coverings whenever they leave their residences unless they are vigorously exercising. Previously, the order required facial coverings only indoors.

The new restrictions go into effect this Sunday at 5 p.m.

In addition, Alsobrooks said county teams are stepping up efforts to enforce existing capacity limits at retail outlets and big box stores — capped at 50% — and to make sure social distancing and mask wearing is being enforced both there and at grocery stores.

“I go into those stores and, in some instances, I’m concerned — they are full of people,” she said, adding that it’s of particular concern with the holidays approaching.

She said the county’s compliance teams would be dispatched to retailers to make sure they aren’t too crowded and that health rules are being followed.

Similar tightened restrictions in Anne Arundel County

Earlier Thursday, Anne Arundel County — citing a “sudden increase” in COVID-19 cases — also announced several new restrictions.

The new rules there also limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, starting Friday.

Starting Monday, youth athletics are suspended for all county fields and facilities, and by the end of next week, the maximum indoor capacity at restaurants and bars will be reduced from 50% to 25%.

Earlier this week, amid an ongoing spike in cases, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan rolled back some statewide coronavirus restrictions, reducing indoor capacity at restaurants and bars to 50% — down from 75% — and recommended indoor gatherings be limited to no more than 25 people.

The state has seen nine straight days of daily caseloads of greater than 1,000 cases. And the statewide positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — ticked above 5% earlier this week for the first time since late June. The state’s positivity rate sits at 5.65% as of Thursday morning.

The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 was listed as 863 — the highest number since June.

The state reported another 12 deaths on Wednesday. All told, the state has documented 4,112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths among its residents.

Faced with the accelerating cases, Montgomery County earlier this week tightened indoor capacity limits at restaurants, bars, gyms and retail outlets to 25%. The 25% capacity also applies to religious facilities.

The new rules in Montgomery County also limit public gatherings to 25 people, down form 50 previously.

