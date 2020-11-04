Data transfer error in Maryland causes some ballots in 5 jurisdictions to remain uncounted

Two of Maryland’s most populous counties have yet to process their in-person ballots from Tuesday’s General Election due to a manual data transfer error.

Five jurisdictions in Maryland, including populous Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have yet to process all of the ballots from in-person voting on Election Day due to a manual data transfer, state elections officials said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, only four of the 81 vote centers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have reported full Election Day vote center results to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said the problems stem from a data transfer issue from the thumb drives used in each scanner to the central voting system database.

During the transfer process, the system asked election workers to manually confirm any precinct that did not have any results in the drive before moving on to the next precinct.

“What has happened is because we have more vote centers on Election Day, and it was one day of voting, the odds were that you wouldn’t have a voter from every single precinct in every single vote center,” Charlson said.

MORE ELECTION NEWS

The need for a manual response delayed the transfer and confirmation process from two to three minutes per thumb drive during early voting, to eight to 10 minutes on Election Day, Charlson said.

“There just wasn’t enough time to get all up last night,” he said. “That’s why they are not complete.”

Areas that generally have several precincts available during a regular general election were the ones that were highly impacted. Only six of 440 thumb drives in Prince George’s County have been transferred. The board of elections also confirmed receiving data from 42 of 192 thumb drives in Montgomery County.

Three other jurisdictions also experienced issues uploading their ballots to the database, Charlson said. None of Baltimore County’s 128 were uploaded, whereas state election officials have received only 15 of the 160 used in Anne Arundel. Lastly, 12 of Baltimore City’s 80 thumb drives have been counted.

Local election officials stayed as late as 1 a.m. after polls closed, trying to upload as much voting information as possible.

During the early voting period — in which voters also cast ballots in vote centers — state election officials did not see any problems with transfer uploads, Charlson said. As a comparison, data transfers took between two to three minutes, she said.

In total, only 148 of the 318 vote centers reported their results to the state’s elections board by Wednesday morning. The remaining 19 counties reported 100% transferred ballots into the database.

To ensure safe voting procedures, there is no on-site uploading. Instead, once the polls are closed, all the thumb drives are taken to the county’s board of elections to start the transfer process.

“It is low-tech because that is the most secure way to transfer those election results,” Charlson said. “They are transferring the thumb drive, and they also are transferring the paper ballots at the same time, so we do not use a network to transfer results like that.”

Charlson said the goal is to fix the transfer issue and upload the remaining results within the next couple of days.

Gov. Larry Hogan approved the use of vote centers in August after not getting enough volunteer election judges to run in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the 2020 election, it will be up to the Maryland General Assembly to decide if they would like to continue using vote centers in the future, Charlson said.

As of Wednesday morning, Maryland’s unofficial vote count is 474,799, with Charlson saying early in-person voting results have been tabulated, as well as full results of mail-in voting that have already been counted for all 24 counties.

The state plans to continue counting any remaining mail-in ballots received Wednesday and Thursday.

Outside of one voting center opening late in Prince George’s County and the data transfer issues at the end of the night, the rest of Election Day in Maryland was considered a “smooth day,” Charlson said.