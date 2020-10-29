ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Maryland man found guilty in 2017 workplace shooting deaths

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 4:53 PM

BEL AIR, Md. — A Maryland man who showed up for work at a countertop company three years ago and shot five of his co-workers, killing three, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

The Baltimore Sun reported the Harford County jury of nine women and three men took about three and a half hours Wednesday to reach the verdict in the trial of Radee Labeeb Prince.

Prince had pleaded not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

The case was turned over to the jury on Tuesday. That jury will determine whether Prince was criminally responsible for the shooting.

