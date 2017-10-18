Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Harford Co. business park

WASHINGTON — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Maryland business park north of Baltimore.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirms its officers are at the scene and said on Twitter that multiple injuries have been reported.

This is happening at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, Maryland.

Police are asked to avoid the area.

Harford County Public Schools are requiring students at specific schools to remain inside and no visitors are allowed to enter.

