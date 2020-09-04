Rise in coronavirus cases forces University of Maryland to suspend sports training

The University of Maryland suspended all training activities after 46 student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The students are on 10 different sports teams on campus, according to a news release.

The cases are the most reported within Maryland Athletics since the university began testing its students and student-athletes over the summer.

The university did not name any specific teams or players. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the University Health Center tested 5 01 student-athletes. Student-athletes will be tested again on Sept 8.

Use of the athletic training facility and team activities are temporary suspended as a precautionary measure as Maryland officials wait for the new test results come in.

“We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans.

“We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then restart their seasons.”

In total, there have been 2,191 tests and 63 positive results since testing of student-athletes started over the summer. For privacy reasons, Maryland releases the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.

This is the second time the university called off practices or workouts due to positive COVID-19 cases. In July, nine representatives from the Terrapin football team tested positive.

Under the guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, the football team suspended its individual summer workouts.

“As we experience an unprecedented year in college athletics and across the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to keep the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff first and foremost,” said Evans.

“The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes.”

The Big Ten, the athletic conference in which Maryland participates canceled its fall sports seasons including football, with the hope of playing games in the spring. Eight football players are suing the conference in order to reinstatement the fall football season.

