9 U.Md. student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Nine University of Maryland student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the suspension of the football team’s summer workouts.

The positive tests were confirmed after 185 student-athletes and staff were tested, according to a news release.

Those who tested positive were notified and placed in self-isolation, monitored by university health officials.

Under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, Maryland suspended its individual workouts for the football program. A return date for workouts was not a part of the announcement.

Maryland’s athletic department began allowing football players to return to campus for medical screenings on June 8 and started individual workouts on June 15 as part of a Phase 1 opening.

The workouts were voluntary, and players did not need to be on campus. Players can opt-out of any future workouts, practices or games during the upcoming season, and their scholarship status would not be affected.

In a June 26 news release, the university’s athletic department said 105 individuals were tested, and none returned positive.

For privacy reasons, Maryland said that it would only release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.

Maryland’s positive results announcement comes after the Big Ten Conference said all fall sports for the upcoming season would compete in a conference-only schedule. Sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

