Popular Md. Eastern Shore county imposing strict fines for mask violations

Visitors to popular Maryland Eastern Shore towns like St. Michaels and Easton could end up paying big bucks if they don’t abide by the governor’s orders concerning masks.

The Talbot County Council approved a fine of up to $1,000 for anyone who doesn’t wear a mask where required by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The measure, which passed 4-1 in a council meeting this week, also allows the county to fine restaurants and bars found operating in an unsafe manner.

Talbot County, among the Maryland’s least populated counties with an estimated 37,000 residents, ranks in the state’s bottom third in coronavirus cases but saw a large spike in July. The county recorded 131 cases on July 1, but as of July 30, had 330 cases, despite a statewide decline in positivity rates.

Further restrictions to limit crowd sizes are expected to be discussed at the next Talbot County Council hearing.

