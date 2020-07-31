CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Maryland News » Popular Md. Eastern Shore…

Popular Md. Eastern Shore county imposing strict fines for mask violations

John Domen

July 31, 2020, 5:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Visitors to popular Maryland Eastern Shore towns like St. Michaels and Easton could end up paying big bucks if they don’t abide by the governor’s orders concerning masks.

The Talbot County Council approved a fine of up to $1,000 for anyone who doesn’t wear a mask where required by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The measure, which passed 4-1 in a council meeting this week, also allows the county to fine restaurants and bars found operating in an unsafe manner.

Talbot County, among the Maryland’s least populated counties with an estimated 37,000 residents, ranks in the state’s bottom third in coronavirus cases but saw a large spike in July. The county recorded 131 cases on July 1, but as of July 30, had 330 cases, despite a statewide decline in positivity rates.

Further restrictions to limit crowd sizes are expected to be discussed at the next Talbot County Council hearing.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up