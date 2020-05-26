Longtime OC boardwalk smorgasbord won’t open this summer

Paul Revere Smorgasbord, a longtime Ocean City restaurant on the boardwalk, won't reopen this summer.

The all-you-can-eat restaurant at 2nd Street in the Plim Plaza Hotel made the announcement on Facebook Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart and much disappointment to announce to all of our friends and customers that due to new COVID-19 guidelines, It has been decided that the buffet-style Restaurant ‘Paul Revere Smorgasbord’ will not reopen for this 2020 season,” the message said.

“Restaurants in Maryland have yet to receive any inside or outside dining accommodations at this late date which has made it hard to make any business decisions.”

Restaurants in the resort are currently allowed to offer carryout.

The Colonial-themed restaurant, known for its family atmosphere and coupon deals, apologized for the late decision and said, “We were working hard and being very hopeful to the last possible moment.”

