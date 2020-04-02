U.Md. provides additional details about partial fee refunds

The University of Maryland has released more details about partial fee refunds students will get following the transition to online classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university will give students prorated fee refunds or credits for the following: room and board if they have been living in dorms, parking and shuttle, athletics, recreation services, Stamp Student Union, performing arts and cultural centers, student facilities and sustainability.

There will be no refunds for library, technology and health center fees.

Students and parents will be contacted directly to let them know how much they will get back and how they will get it.

In addition, university employees will no longer have parking fees taken out of their paychecks.

The refunds and credits — which add up to about $39 million — are meant to help students and employees who have been hurt financially by the response to COVID-19, which have included school and residence hall closures and a transition to remote instruction.

The university expects to lose about $87 million through this spring semester as a result of the pandemic.

Schools in the University System of Maryland shifted to remote instruction for undergraduate classes for the rest of the spring semester.

The University of Maryland had planned to allow students to return to campus between March 27 to April 5 to get their possessions from residence halls and complete their checkout but then decided to postpone in-person move-outs until further notice.

