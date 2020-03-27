Md. university system to issue partial student fee refunds

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, students across the University System of Maryland's 12 institutions will receive partial refunds on fees tied to athletics, housing and parking. Chancellor Jay Perman said details will be shared "soon."

The unanimous vote by the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents on Thursday gives Chancellor Jay Perman the authority address what he said is the top issue among the presidents at the system’s dozen universities. It’s also been a question students and parents have been asking.

“There’s agreements among the presidents, therefore, that we should refund a portion of these student fees,” Chancellor Perman said, during a special meeting of the Board of Regents that was done by conference call Thursday.

“Refunds of fees will be calculated by each institution on a prorated basis. USM universities will soon be sharing refund information directly with their students,” a Friday statement issued by Chancellor Perman said.

“Providing these refunds is a high priority among USM university leaders. I thank them for taking this step to support their students and families during this difficult time,” the Perman statement said.

The impact of the move may ease some of the financial stress impacting students and their families.

Schools in the University System of Maryland announced last week that it will shift to remote instruction for undergraduate classes for the rest of the spring semester in the wake

of the pandemic.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this story.

