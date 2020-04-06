Md. hospital system urgently hiring for range of emergency coronavirus positions

As Gov. Larry Hogan calls for 6,000 new hospital beds to get Maryland ready for the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Maryland Medical System is gearing up by urgently looking for more staff.

The coronavirus emergency surge staffing pool listing website said they are looking for applicants for all 16 of its hospitals and the Federal Medical Station created at the Baltimore Convention Center as well as other pop-up medical facilities.

The hospital system said that all skill levels are needed, from staff members new to health care, to experienced nurses and doctors.

There are more than two dozen job listings on the new coronavirus surge staffing site including support services, clinical support and licensed medical professional positions throughout the state.

The hospital system said support services staff do not need to have direct patient care experience and include positions such as patient transport, food services and administrative support.

The UMMS said that the emergency staffing pool includes temporary per diem work positions.