Police: U.Md. student arrested for hate crime after targeting Jewish student

A student at the University of Maryland has been arrested for sending anti-Semitic text messages to another student, campus police announced Saturday.

According to the University of Maryland Police Department, Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, 24, of La Plata, was arrested for sending hateful text messages and repeatedly calling a Jewish student.

On Dec. 12, 2019, the student reported that two days earlier, she had received anti-Semitic text messages from a number she didn’t recognize while she was studying in McKeldin Library on campus.

Investigators identified Abdullah as a suspect and acquired a warrant for his arrest Feb. 24.

On Feb. 29, a campus alert was sent out notifying students the incident had been upgraded to a hate crime and that Abdullah had been charged.

“Behavior like this is unacceptable, and when we have the ability to charge perpetrators, we will do so,” the university’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion said in a statement. “Hate has no place on our campus, and we thank UMPD for holding our community accountable.”

