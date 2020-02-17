Maryland’s first inspector general for education named

A Maryland state education department administrator with a long former career in the U.S. Marshal's Service will be the state's first inspector general for education.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that Richard P. Henry will move to his new post next month.

Henry is currently executive director of the State Department of Education’s Office of Compliance and Monitoring.

Hogan’s office said Henry worked for the Marshal’s Service for more than 25 years.

The governor said the inspector general’s job affirms a commitment to accountability and improved education results.

