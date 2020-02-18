Hogan appoints new state police superintendent for Maryland

Woodrow “Jerry” Jones has been appointed to succeed Col. William Pallozzi, who is retiring.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Woodrow “Jerry” Jones to be the superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

Hogan announced the appointment Tuesday. Jones has been serving as the chief of police for the Maryland Transportation Authority. He spent 27 years with the state police before becoming chief of the MDTA.

Jones has been appointed to succeed Col. William Pallozzi, who is retiring.

Hogan also announced that Lt. Col. Kevin Anderson will be the next MDTA chief of police.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.