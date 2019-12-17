Md. Gov. Hogan’s energy plan promises 100% clean energy by 2040

Hogan discussed his plan for both 2020 and 2040, the future date being a target for Maryland to reach the goal of producing 100% clean energy in 20 years.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined his plans on clean energy for the 2020 legislative session.

Under his proposal, the state would no longer grant renewable energy incentives for burning trash to generate electricity. That would also extend to the practice of burning “black liquor,” a byproduct of making paper.

The practice of burning trash and black liquor to generate electricity has long been criticized by environmentalists. The issue has also been a source of debate in the legislature.

Under Hogan’s CARES plan (an acronym that stands for “Clean And Renewable Energy Standard”), nuclear power facilities such as “small modular reactors built utilizing developing technology” would be eligible for clean energy credits.

Hogan discussed his plan for both 2020 and 2040, the future date being a target for the state to reach the goal of producing 100% clean energy in 20 years. He spoke after a tour of the University of Maryland’s Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

“CARES will deliver on the promise of 100% clean electricity by 2040,” Hogan said.

The governor’s plan also includes incentives for “carbon capture,” a process designed to draw carbon emissions from for example, a power plant, and store that carbon — often in underground facilities such as depleted gas wells.

In the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed the Clean Energy Jobs Act, which requires that Maryland get 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Hogan allowed that bill to become law without his signature.

Hogan has already outlined his crime package and education plan for the 2020 legislative session that starts Jan. 8.

