202
Maryland board OKs contract for Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass statues

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 5:40 pm 01/23/2019 05:40pm
A general view of the front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved a contract to put bronze statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass in the historic Maryland State House.

The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 for the $575,000 contract Wednesday for the statues of the Maryland-born abolitionists. Both Tubman and Douglass were born on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The board is comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

The contract with The Christmas Company, of Sterling, Virginia, calls for completing the work within 390 days. Franchot voted for the contract, though he criticized the fact that the company and sculptor are not from Maryland.

In a letter, Del. Julian Ivey criticized the contract for not having any minority business participation.

The statues will stand in the Old House of Delegates Chamber.

