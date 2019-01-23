202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland officials decry effects…

Maryland officials decry effects of federal shutdown

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 5:46 pm 01/23/2019 05:46pm
Share
TSA employees Princess Young, left, and Erica Gibbs load food into a car after visiting a food pantry for furloughed government workers affected by the federal shutdown, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A bipartisan group of local Maryland officials in the Baltimore region are decrying the effects the partial federal shutdown is having on tens of thousands of their constituents.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh spoke about the shutdown Wednesday with four chief executives from neighboring counties.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski said it’s wrong for federal officials to turn federal workers “into pawns of a political game.”

“I’m tired of seeing our people suffer,” the Democrat said.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, said, “You don’t just shut down the government when you don’t get your way.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, said his county will have to supplement funds that are used to help people with rent and utility cutoffs.

The shutdown is in its 33rd day.

Related Stories

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. government shutdown: https://apnews.com/GovernmentShutdown

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running well into 2019. See photos.
Topics:
2018 shutdown Government News Local News Maryland News shutdown
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500