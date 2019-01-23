Maryland officials decry effects of federal shutdown

A bipartisan group of local Maryland officials in the Baltimore region are decrying the effects the partial federal shutdown is having on tens of thousands of their constituents.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A bipartisan group of local Maryland officials in the Baltimore region are decrying the effects the partial federal shutdown is having on tens of thousands of their constituents.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh spoke about the shutdown Wednesday with four chief executives from neighboring counties.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski said it’s wrong for federal officials to turn federal workers “into pawns of a political game.”

“I’m tired of seeing our people suffer,” the Democrat said.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, said, “You don’t just shut down the government when you don’t get your way.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, said his county will have to supplement funds that are used to help people with rent and utility cutoffs.

The shutdown is in its 33rd day.

