PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running into 2019.

WASHINGTON — The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going.

See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.



The partial government shutdown has closed the D.C. Marriage Bureau, halting civil ceremonies and the issuing of marriage licenses. The lack of a marriage license isn’t the only hitch for Claire O’Rourke, of D.C. and her fiance Sam. The Portrait Gallery — where they hoped to have pictures taken — is closed as well due to the shutdown. (Courtesy Claire O’Rourke)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.