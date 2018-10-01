202
Hogan names Maryland’s first anti-human trafficking director

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 4:31 pm 10/01/2018 04:31pm
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks with reporters after participating in a debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, at Maryland Public Television's studios in Owings Mills, Md. Hogan, who signed the new gun-control laws taking effect Monday, Oct. 1 in Maryland, said he has long been a strong supporter of tougher laws to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and people with a criminal background. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky,File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named the state’s first anti-human trafficking director.

Hogan announced Monday that Laurie Culkin will be an advocate on behalf of human trafficking victims.

The position will be part of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. Culkin will be responsible for coordinating supportive services for victims, as well as enforcement activities relating to human trafficking.

Culkin enters the post from the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service in Baltimore. She served as the coordinator of the Human Traffic Prevention Project, where she led the state’s first pro bono program on human trafficking.

