Hogan names Maryland’s first anti-human trafficking director

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that Laurie Culkin will be an advocate on behalf of human trafficking victims. Culkin enters the post from the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service in Baltimore.
Culkin enters the post from the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service in Baltimore. She served as the coordinator of the Human Traffic Prevention Project, where she led the state’s first pro bono program on human trafficking.