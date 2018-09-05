Maryland man sentenced to 4 years in prison for sex trafficking

A man who used a combination of marijuana and the drug "Molly" to keep a 16-year-old drugged so that he could use her for sex trafficking has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C.

WASHINGTON — A man who used a combination of marijuana and the drug “molly” to keep a 16-year-old drugged so that he could use her for sex trafficking has been sentenced to four years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said.

Primous Williams, Jr., 32, of Beltsville, Maryland, was sentenced for trafficking a 16-year-old girl and for pandering an adult woman for commercial sex acts at a house in Southeast Washington, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu announced in a news release Wednesday.

Williams pleaded guilty in February 2018 in Superior Court to a charge of attempted sex trafficking of children and a charge of pandering.

In May 2016, Williams met the minor victim through a young adult who worked for him, prosecutors said. From the first day that he met her, Williams posted ads featuring the minor victim on Backpage.com, set the prices for commercial sex acts that she performed at a house in Southeast Washington and kept all of the money that she earned, prosecutors said.

He kept her highly intoxicated with a combination of marijuana and “molly,” an illegal psychoactive drug, which he provided, the release said.

The minor victim performed commercial sex acts for his benefit several times a day until June 2016, Liu said. Another woman, an adult, also worked for Williams in the same capacity as the minor victim at the house in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said.

That month, the two victims were recovered from a hotel in Prince George’s County during an anti-human trafficking sting operation, the release said.

Upon completion of his prison term, Williams will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years. This sentence is to run concurrent to a sentence in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for related conduct.

Judge Beck also ordered Williams to pay $10,000 in restitution to the two victims — $9,200 to the minor victim and $800 to the adult.

