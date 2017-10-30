Maryland State Police warn of phone scam using one of their numbers

WASHINGTON — A cloned state police number is reportedly being used to offer credit card services, but Maryland State Police said they are not connected to the phone call.

A Baltimore County woman reported to state police Monday afternoon that she had received a call with the caller ID showing “Maryland State Government.” The number was 410-653-4241, which Maryland State Police said is a number for their Office of Media Communications.

When the woman answered the call, she heard “a recording to offer credit card services,” state police said.

In a statement released Monday, state police said, “The Maryland State Police have no connection to any credit card company and would never solicit such information or services over the phone from any citizen.”

Maryland State Police are advising those who receive such calls to hang up and contact their local state police barracks.

