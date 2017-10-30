201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland State Police warn…

Maryland State Police warn of phone scam using one of their numbers

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim October 30, 2017 11:42 pm 10/30/2017 11:42pm
Share
In a statement released Monday, state police said, "The Maryland State Police have no connection to any credit card company and would never solicit such information or services over the phone from any citizen." (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — A cloned state police number is reportedly being used to offer credit card services, but Maryland State Police said they are not connected to the phone call. 

Related Stories

A Baltimore County woman reported to state police Monday afternoon that she had received a call with the caller ID showing “Maryland State Government.” The number was 410-653-4241, which Maryland State Police said is a number for their Office of Media Communications.

When the woman answered the call, she heard “a recording to offer credit card services,” state police said.

In a statement released Monday, state police said, “The Maryland State Police have no connection to any credit card company and would never solicit such information or services over the phone from any citizen.”

Maryland State Police are advising those who receive such calls to hang up and contact their local state police barracks.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police phone scam robocalls
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest