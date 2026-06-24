How Maryland’s governor was the big winner on Election Day, besides his own primary

Roughly 200 or so candidates endorsed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore around the state the campaign says also either won, or are winning.

Not all the votes are counted and not all the races are decided, but with over 93% of the vote it’s safe to say Maryland Gov. Wes Moore easily trounced the one Democratic challenger he had.

While that’s one sign of strength, the governor’s campaign also touted another 93%+ win rate. The campaign said that’s how many of the roughly 200 or so candidates endorsed by Moore around the state also either won, or are winning.

Some of the candidates he endorsed were easy winners too, but others, such as Adrian Boafo and April McClain Delaney, were in tough and expensive congressional primaries. County executive candidates Will Jawando in Montgomery County and Julian Jones in Baltimore County also held leads in competitive primaries.

“It really shows that, despite having an approval rating hovering right around 50%, he’s got some sway over Maryland Democrats,” said St. Mary’s College political science professor Todd Eberly. “I’ve got to think that the Moore team comes out of last night feeling pretty good.”

During Moore’s first term, there were moments when lawmakers in Annapolis were willing to push back on the governor. They overrode vetoes and would occasionally defy the governor’s preferred course of legislative action. Eberly said lawmakers might be a bit more collaborative with the governor during a second term.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of rethinking how popular Wes Moore is, the influence that he has, and whether or not you necessarily want to break with him,” Eberly said. “He easily secured renomination. He demonstrated his influence among the electorate, demonstrated that withholding his endorsement can actually have an impact on an even very powerful member of the General Assembly.”

Eberly was referring to Senate President Bill Ferguson, who won his race, but not by the margin you’d think he would against a candidate who was relatively unknown and lacked political experience. Moore notably did not endorse Ferguson after the two clashed over redistricting earlier this year.

“Someone like Ferguson should not have faced any real challenge at all,” Eberly said. “This was primary voters angry with Ferguson over breaking with Gov. Moore over redistricting. Ferguson did what he thought was right, what he thought was the sort of principled decision, and primary voters sort of sent him a message here by giving 44% of the vote to a not really well-known or well-financed challenger.”

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