What to know about the 50th Marine Corps Marathon

The Marine Corps Marathon celebrates its 50th anniversary in October, and for the first time, access to the start and finish areas will be restricted to registered runners only.

One of the largest marathons in the world, the 26.2-mile race will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27. With the new restrictions on access points, organizers are encouraging spectators to take Metro to key locations along the course to cheer their runners on.

Here’s what you need to know.

Q: What’s new for the 2025 race?

A: In a major shift from past marathons, only runners will be allowed at the start and finish areas. Spectators gathered at those spots during past marathons. Those changes are aimed at enhancing security and improving logistics, organizers said. Also new this year is a scheduling system designed to minimize wait times and crowding. Runners will chose a “Packet pickup” time through their race bib confirmation email. Pick up times are Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information regarding area restrictions and picking up a packet, go to the MCM website. Q: What roads will be closed along the race route in D.C. and Virginia?

A: See the full list of road closures here. Q: How will parking be affected in Arlington and D. C.?

A: Multiple streets will be blocked off from motorists, who are highly recommended by organizers to take public transportation or rideshare to get to and from the race route. However, free event parking is available at the underground lot at 23rd and Crystal Drive. Paid parking is available at the Gaylord National Resort and in nearby National Harbor. Q: How to get to the marathon

A: Race organizers have encouraged runners and spectators to ride on public transit to avoid the road closures. Metro will open early at 5 a.m. and the closest Metro stop to Runner’s Village and the RTE. 110 start area is the Pentagon Metro station. Runners can also access the start line via the Pentagon City Metro station using the Yellow or Blue line and then take a short walk to the start area. The Arlington Cemetery Metro Station will be closed until 9 a.m. Q: What time will the marathon begin?

A: The race will start at 7:20 a.m. at RTE. 110. Wheeled athletes will start at 7:15 a.m. Runners will be grouped in three color-coded waves: red, gold and green. Runners have to start with their assigned wave and cannot move forward to an earlier wave, though they may move back to a later one. Q: Where to watch

A: Here are some areas for spectators gather to watch the race: Lincoln Memorial in D.C. National Mall Crystal City There’s also the option to track a runner’s progress online. People looking to cheer on runners won’t be allowed on the Arlington Memorial Bridge or Memorial Avenue. Spectators won’t be able to access the areas nearby the start and finish lines. The Runner’s Village is only open to runners. Organizers are recommending people use the Rosslyn Metro Station to get to the Family Reunion Zone, which is outside the festival at North Lynn Street and Wilson Boulevard.

Q: Where is the course?

A: The marathon starts and ends in Arlington County, Virginia, with runners heading through Rosslyn and D.C. The 20-mile stretch ends at the Marine Corps War Memorial. You can find an interactive map of the course on MCM’s website. Q: Who’s running in the race?

A: Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate. WTOP is highlighting some of the inspiring people who are running to that start line. This Virginia man is preparing to run his 40th Marine Corps Marathon. The Marine Corps Marathon will be the third marathon a Maryland teen has run with her mother. This couple has a bigger mission than the finish line during this year’s Marine Corps Marathon



