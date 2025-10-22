Road closures for 50th Marine Corps Marathon in DC, Arlington

A vast network of roads in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia will play host on Sunday to tens of thousands of runners, rather than cars, during the running of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon.

That means headaches for drivers this weekend, especially if they aren’t prepared.

Anyone hitting the road Sunday in the vicinity of Rock Creek Parkway, Georgetown, Downtown D.C., Rosslyn, Crystal City, Pentagon City or anywhere in between should beware, getting around will be difficult and potentially impossible.

Residents are recommended to utilize public transportation or rideshare to get around the city.

A map of the route of the race, along with a full list of road closures, as posted on the Marine Corps Marathon website, is below:

3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street

3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

S Rotary Road from S Fern Street to N-S Connector

3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street SW

3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

N Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th St N

N Kent Street from 1691 N Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Route 27 East and westbound lanes from I-395 to U.S. Highway 50

3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Eastbound Langston Boulevard to N. Meade Street

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110

17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street

N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive

N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110

Richmond Highway from I-66 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S. Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington

Parkway/Boundary Channel

Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.

Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard

Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard

I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North

I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes

I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1

I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road

I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27

I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking

Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27

3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road

3:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th St NW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW

5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW

Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Arizona Avenue NW from Carolina Place NW to Canal Road NW

Georgetown Canal Road Entrance

Canal Road NW from M Street NW to Chain Bridge Drive

5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley

Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

33rd Street NW from Prospect Place NW to C&O Canal

Potomac Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW

Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 33rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW

30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW — exit maintained for Georgetown Suites

29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW

K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Ave NW

Eastbound Langston Boulevard from North Kirkwood Road to N Lynn Street

N Nash Street from eastbound Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge

N Rhodes St from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard

N Veitch Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Westbound Spout Run Parkway from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP)

Southbound GWMP ramp to Key Bridge

Northbound GWMP from I-395 to Spout Run Parkway

Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N Edgewood Road

5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (northbound) to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive NW

Shoreham Drive NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street

Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. to noon

F Street NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive

Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle

15th St S from S Eads St to S Bell St

U.S. Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street Exit

5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive

5:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

East Basin Drive from Maine Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW

Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1st Street from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW

17th Street from World War II Memorial to Independence Ave SW

Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW

Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

15th Street from Constitution Ave NW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street SW from Independence AVE SW to Jefferson Drive SW

12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Ave NW

14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Ave NW to I-395

5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive

10th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street

S Ball Street from 10th Street S to 6th Street S

6th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street

12th Street from Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive from 12th Street to S 23rd Street

15th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Ft. Myer Drive between Key Bridge and eastbound Langston Boulevard

5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

N Nash Street between eastbound and westbound Langston Boulevard

