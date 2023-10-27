How some participants are prepping for this weekend’s Marine Corps Marathon

Officials said they’re expecting close to 30,000 runners to participate in this weekend’s Marine Corps Marathon.

Ryan Cote’s dad was in the Marine Corps, and his family is familiar with the Marine Corps Marathon, having participated in some way six or seven times.

Last year, his dad ran the marathon, and other family members did the 10K. But this year, Cote, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, but now lives in D.C., said 12 family members will complete the 10K together.

In the weeks leading up to this weekend, Cote ensured he had good shoes and remained hydrated. His cousin recommended the family create shirts for the event, so this weekend, they’ll be sporting clothes that say “Hasta La Pasta.”

“We’re the Hasta La Pasta crew, doing it for the pasta,” Cote said.

Cote was among the hundreds of participants at the Gaylord National Harbor convention center on Friday afternoon, roaming the exhibit hall and planning final meals and sleep schedules ahead of the weekend.

At a news conference, officials said they’re expecting close to 30,000 runners to participate in this weekend’s races, highlighting that every runner has a unique story that brings them to D.C.

For Claudine Noba, the goal is to set a record. She’s been running for more than 10 years and this weekend will mark her eighth marathon. She’s been training in the Dominican Republic for the last four months, something she anticipates will be helpful in dealing with Sunday’s expected warm temperatures.

Noba has also spent the last three days loading up on carbs such as bread, and made a post-race reservation at a restaurant where she anticipates the meat will be plentiful.

Meanwhile, Melissa Wagman, who is originally from Brazil but now lives in Miami, said this weekend’s race will mark her first ever marathon. She’s been training since March and is planning to fill up on pasta. And she isn’t phased by the heat.

“Trust me, I’ve been talking to my friends, it’s not hot here compared with Miami,” Wagman said. “Miami is a sauna, it’s horrible.”

Brandy Ciocon, from Baltimore, has been eating pizza and pasta and drinking water and sports drinks with electrolytes to prepare for the weekend. She described the Marine Corps Marathon as unique.

“You have people from all walks of life, you have people that have been doing the race for 40 years, you have wheelchair athletes, you have amputees, you have blind runners, you have veterans, and just this whole experience, there’s no race, like Marine Corps,” Ciocon said.

Metro is planning to open early for race participants, and several roads along the course are expected to be closed.

Stay with WTOP for traffic updates on the 8s.