Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon this weekend

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 26, 2022, 5:04 AM

Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday.

Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations closed for construction will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak pre- and post-race periods to accommodate higher ridership.

The marathon will begin at 7:50 a.m., and organizers recommend runners arrive as early as possible before the start time to proceed through the security checkpoint, drop off bags and line up.

The MCM start line is located on Va. Route 110, halfway between the Pentagon and Arlington Memorial Drive. Porta-pottys and baggage drop are located in Runners Village. The Runners Village Gateway is located at Army Navy Drive and South Fern Street.

Once through the screening point, runners will pass along the information tent and up the Route 110 ramp. Runners may access the Runners Village Gateway by MCM shuttles from Crystal City, or the Pentagon and Pentagon City stations.

Where to stay

Visitors from out of town can stay a night at the Doubletree by Hilton Washington-Crystal City, MCM Headquarters Hotel.

The Marine Corps Marathon is partnering with Jems Hospitality to secure the best discounted deals with convenient hotels for MCM, MCM10K and MCM50K participants.

Where to watch

Spectators can view the race at five locations along the route: On Route 110, the Lincoln Memorial, Smithsonian museums along the National Mall, the Crystal City Metro station and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

The finish line offers bleacher seating to watch the final ascent and push to the end. Plan to reunite with runners in the family link up area at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn.

