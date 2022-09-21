The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced the locations for the Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run when the big race takes place Oct. 30.

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization said there will be new locations for the Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run when the big race takes place Oct. 30.

The 2022 Runners Village Gateway for the MCM and MCM50K will now be located at the intersection of Army Navy Drive and South Fern Street in Arlington, Virginia.

See the map of the Runners Village.

This is the first time since 2019 the Marine Corps Marathon will take place as a live, in-person event after going virtual the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Runners Village, which serves as the official launching for race participants, was previously located in the Pentagon North Parking Lot.

To access the Runners Village Gateway, participants can still use the Pentagon Metro station, as well as Pentagon City. Metro opens at 5 a.m. that day.

From the new Runners Village Gateway, runners will continue along Army Navy Drive and up Route 110 to the starting line. There will be several banks of portable toilets and UPS baggage trucks.

Race organizers also announced the MCM Kids Run will take place on a secured 1-mile course through Long Bridge Park, utilizing the esplanade. The kids’ run has previously been held on the Pentagon parking lot.

A number of uniformed Marines will be placed throughout the route, and the Family Link Up tent, start and finish line to make sure the children are safe.

Registration is still open for the MCM Kids Run and more information can be found on the Marine Corps Marathon website.