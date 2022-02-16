Marine Corps Marathon opens for registration

Registration for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon opens at noon Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s race, which kicks off Oct. 30, will be the first in-person version of the event in three years.

Registrations costs $200 for in-person runners. The race is open to runners 14 and older.

Runners can also register for the 50K version of the race — which clocks in at just over 31 miles, compared to the 26.2 miles of the marathon. The cost to register for the 50K is $220, and runners must be 18 or older.

Those looking for something even more difficult than the marathon or the 50K can sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge. This two-event challenge has racers participating in either the Marine Corps Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double on May 22, followed by either the marathon or the 50k race in October.

Organizers are keeping the option to run the marathon virtually for this year’s race, but at a limited number.

Virtual entries for the marathon and the 50K are $95 for domestic entries and $125 for international, plus a processing fee. Virtual runners will have from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10 to complete the distance.

A virtual finish won’t count toward Runners Club or the Semper Fidelis Challenge, but virtual runners will get a chance to pursue the Trifecta — completing all three Marine Corps Marathon weekend distances of the 10K, the marathon and the 50K within the designated timeframe.

Registration for the 10K will open on April 6 at $65 for ages 7 and up.

Live and virtual participants will receive a long-sleeved technical shirt, a medal and more. Semper Fidelis Challenge finishers will receive an exclusive medal, in addition to the individual race medals, upon completion of the marathon or the 50K.

Registration information will be on the Marine Corps Marathon website.