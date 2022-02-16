OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » Marine Corps Marathon opens…

Marine Corps Marathon opens for registration

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Registration for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon opens at noon Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s race, which kicks off Oct. 30, will be the first in-person version of the event in three years.

Registrations costs $200 for in-person runners. The race is open to runners 14 and older.

Runners can also register for the 50K version of the race — which clocks in at just over 31 miles, compared to the 26.2 miles of the marathon. The cost to register for the 50K is $220, and runners must be 18 or older.

Those looking for something even more difficult than the marathon or the 50K can sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge. This two-event challenge has racers participating in either the Marine Corps Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double on May 22, followed by either the marathon or the 50k race in October.

Organizers are keeping the option to run the marathon virtually for this year’s race, but at a limited number.

Virtual entries for the marathon and the 50K are $95 for domestic entries and $125 for international, plus a processing fee. Virtual runners will have from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10 to complete the distance.

A virtual finish won’t count toward Runners Club or the Semper Fidelis Challenge, but virtual runners will get a chance to pursue the Trifecta — completing all three Marine Corps Marathon weekend distances of the 10K, the marathon and the 50K within the designated timeframe.

Registration for the 10K will open on April 6 at $65 for ages 7 and up.

Live and virtual participants will receive a long-sleeved technical shirt, a medal and more. Semper Fidelis Challenge finishers will receive an exclusive medal, in addition to the individual race medals, upon completion of the marathon or the 50K.

Registration information will be on the Marine Corps Marathon website.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up