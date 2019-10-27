Runners, spectators will hit the road for Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners and spectators take to the streets Sunday for the highlight of the fall running scene in the D.C. area: the Marine Corps Marathon.

Thousands of runners and spectators braved the steady morning rain Sunday to take on the highlight of the fall running scene in the D.C. area: the Marine Corps Marathon.

Marathon weekend corresponds to two World Series games at Nationals Park, and traffic could be heavier on the road and on public transit than previous marathon weekends. For all the details on road closures, see WTOP’s comprehensive marathon traffic guide.

The Marine Corps Marathon will hold three races on Sunday: the 10K, the marathon and the 50K. Road closures start at 3 a.m. and will be expected to reopen by 5 p.m. All three races are scheduled to begin throughout the 7 a.m. hour.

If the forecast for the day holds up, runners will be facing the rain throughout the entire marathon. Conditions are not expected to improve until Sunday afternoon.

WTOP’s Nick Ianelli reported large puddles of standing water on the course and overall soggy conditions. Some runners told him that while they weren’t thrilled about the rain, it wasn’t going to dampen their spirits for the run ahead.

