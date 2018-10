In anticipation of this year's Marine Corps Marathon, WTOP's staff profiled a number of runners. Here’s how they finished.

WASHINGTON — In anticipation of the 43rd Annual Marine Corps Marathon, WTOP profiled a number of runners. Here’s how they finished.

Cedric King 10K time: 1:19:16 King lost both his legs in Afghanistan in 2012 and said, “that’s the moment where I felt like things came together for me.” Running races, including marathons, has allowed him to keep moving forward in his life after being wounded in combat. Cedric King at the 2016 Boston Marathon. (Courtesy Joseph Kelley)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.