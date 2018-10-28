Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.
WASHINGTON — Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon early Sunday morning.
The 26.2-mile course winds through D.C., passing by Georgetown and the Capitol, the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial before looping around the Tidal Basin and finishing near Arlington Cemetery.
See photos and videos as runners gather in the early-morning hours to start the race.
