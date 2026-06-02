2 teens injured in South Riding e-bike crash

Authorities said the two 17-year-olds were riding on a single e-bike when they were struck by a car. One of the teens suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital.

Two teens were seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike together in South Riding, Virginia.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Two teens were seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike together in South Riding, Virginia.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Two teens were seriously injured after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike together in South Riding, Virginia.

The crash happened on Pine Forest Drive near Riding Center Drive Wednesday evening, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the two 17-year-olds were riding on a single e-bike when they were struck by a car.

One of the teens suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital. The other teen was also seriously injured.

The driver remained at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office issued a traffic alert after the crash, saying Pine Forest Drive was closed near Homefront Terrace because of the accident. The roadway later reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

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