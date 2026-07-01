What’s the fate of Loudoun’s controversial Golden to Mars transmission line?

The Virginia agency that oversees utilities in the commonwealth has detailed a plan for Dominion Energy’s controversial Golden to Mars transmission line in Loudoun County.

The Virginia agency that oversees utilities in the commonwealth has detailed a plan for Dominion Energy’s controversial Golden to Mars transmission line in Loudoun County, an outcome the group described as inferior but necessary because the school board there still hasn’t weighed in.

The project, which is expected to feature 230 and 500-kilovolt lines, aims to “keep electricity reliable in your community,” according to Dominion’s website.

In April, Virginia’s State Corporation Commission selected what’s called Route 4, a path for the line that would have been near Rock Ridge High and Rosa Lee Carter Elementary schools. School board approval would have been required for that option but hasn’t been provided.

Instead, on Monday, the state agency said the path titled Route 3A would be the one that proceeds. However, Loudoun’s school board recently accepted land donated from the Loudoun Valley Estates homeowner’s association, meaning Route 3A also includes school land.

The board asked the State Corporation Commission, abbreviated SCC, to hold off on issuing its order, a request that was denied.

In its filing, the SCC said Route 3A is “clearly inferior” to Route 4 “by almost every objective measure.”

Community members and elected officials both maintained the preferred option for the transmission line was having it underground, but the SCC said “an underground route for the Golden-Mars Project is not feasible.”

“The Commission finds that continued delay in ordering a final route for this project unreasonably jeopardizes the provision of reliable electric service within the Commonwealth,” the SCC said in its filing this week.

Meanwhile, Loudoun County’s supervisors are urging the school board to host an emergency meeting to discuss the possibilities for the transmission line project.

But in a statement Wednesday, the board said it hasn’t made any final decision on the proposed routes that would cross school board property and anticipated a joint public meeting scheduled for July 29.

“The School Board recognizes the regional importance of the proposed project and the need to adhere to the established regulatory timeline,” the statement said. “At the same time, the Board expects that the concerns of residents, families, and invested parties will be fully considered as decisions move forward.”

Within 30 days of its order, the SCC said Dominion has to provide an electronic map that shows the route of the approved transmission line.

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