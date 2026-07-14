No additional prison time for former Md. firefighter who pleaded guilty to sex abuse of 4 boys

A former Prince George’s County, Maryland, firefighter who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing four boys between 1990 and 1996 was sentenced Tuesday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Former firefighter sentenced on felony sex abuse charges, but will soon walk free

A former Prince George’s County, Maryland, firefighter who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing four boys in the 1990s, was sentenced Tuesday in an emotional hearing that left a judge angry about the terms of the plea deal.

Under the deal reached with prosecutors, John Inman’s 45-year sentence was suspended, meaning the time he served after his arrest is the only time he would spend behind bars.

John Inman, who spent decades working with the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Station, pleaded guilty Friday.

During the sentencing hearing, Inman faced forward and never acknowledged the victims who spoke. At the hearing’s conclusion, Judge Gladys Weatherspoon said she regretted accepting the plea deal.

After the hearing, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson defended the deal, which was agreed to by the victims in the case, though one said this wasn’t justice.

“All of the circumstances in this case are circumstances that the prosecutors had to analyze, and they had to make a decision,” Jackson said. “It’s not unusual for victims to have mixed feelings in cases like this, and to not feel like justice was served — that’s not unusual. But I can tell you that the prosecutors did their very best with the evidence that they had.”

Asked if she thought this was justice, Jackson said it was accountability.

“He has pled guilty to four charges, to include felony charges,” she said. “He’s been placed on five years supervised probation, and he’s a lifetime sex offender. So I feel like we were able to hold him accountable.”

Two of the four victims, who were abused between 1990 and 1996, addressed the court.

The first ripped a group of retired firefighters, which included a current Maryland state trooper, who were there in support of Inman. He asked, rhetorically, how many more victims there were, and he wasn’t the only one to suggest there were more than four victims.

“I hope you see your victims’ faces every night,” he told Inman, who stared straight ahead and never looked at the victim. “Hell has a special place for you.”

Jackson addressed that matter outside the courthouse.

“If there are victims,” she said, “I want them to come forward and reach out to the police department, and we’ll handle those cases accordingly.”

When Inman’s lawyer started speaking, reading off statements of praise from a list of people who were inside and outside the courtroom, victims who had already poured out their hearts were left bewildered. When Inman himself refused to say anything, the judge took her turn.

“You don’t care at all,” Weatherspoon said. “I wish I hadn’t taken this plea.”

She also warned him that if anything happened to any of the victims, she would assume he had something to do with it.

She then apologized to the victims. She was the only person at Tuesday’s hearing to do so.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.