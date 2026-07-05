Fireworks cause Fourth of July house fire in Ashburn and $1.2M in damage

Loudoun County fire crews said, just after 9:30 p.m., they went to the 20900 block of Deer Run Way for a report of a house fire.

A Fourth of July house fire in Ashburn, Virginia, spread to two neighboring homes and caused nearly $1.2 million in damage. (Courtesy Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System) Courtesy Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System The remains of the Ashburn house after fire crews put out the blaze. (Courtesy Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System) Courtesy Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A Fourth of July house fire in Ashburn, Virginia, spread to two neighboring homes and caused nearly $1.2 million in damage.

Loudoun County fire officials said, just after 9:30 p.m., they went to the 20900 block of Deer Run Way for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found a single-family home with heavy fire in the garage and through the roof. Loudoun County fire investigators said the cause was fireworks that weren’t properly disposed of.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two dogs were displaced.

Officials said smoke alarms in the home worked as designed and alerted the residents.

Loudoun County fire officials are reminding everyone to soak used fireworks in water before discarding them and never try to relight a dud.

In 2024, fireworks started over 34,000 fires, 3,246 were structurally-related, the National Fire Protection Association said.

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