School resource officers to visit Loudoun County parents over e-bike safety for youth

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman believes a knock on the door from a deputy offering e-bike safety information is preferable to responding after a serious injury.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman believes a knock on the door from a deputy offering e-bike safety information is better than responding after a serious injury.

With a growing number of complaints about young people riding e-bikes dangerously, the Northern Virginia sheriff’s office has launched a safety program that includes a way for neighbors to submit online traffic complaints.

According to the agency, complaints will be reviewed by a sheriff’s supervisor and routed to a school resource officer, abbreviated SRO, during the summer months for follow-up. In Loudoun County, school resource officers are employed by the sheriff’s office.

The complaint form allows a resident to report the date, time and location of the risky activity, and upload photos or videos if they have them. Complaints can be lodged anonymously.

When a complaint identifies a specific young person or home address, “A SRO will attempt to make direct contact with the parent or guardian for a brief educational conversation — reviewing Virginia’s e-bike laws, providing e-bike safety resources, and ensuring that parents and guardians are aware of the community’s concern,” according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

In a WTOP interview earlier this month, Chapman called on parents to make sure their children are being safe on e-bikes.

In announcing this new initiative, Chapman said, “Our goal is not to punish, but rather to ensure that riders and their parents understand Virginia’s laws and make well-informed decisions when purchasing and operating e-bikes on our roads.”

When a complaint describes recurring dangerous activity at a specific location and time, but the riders are unknown, the sheriff’s office said it will increase its presence in that area.

Chapman said the SROs have built a strong relationship with young people and their families.

“Putting SROs on the front end of this issue — knocking on doors, talking to kids, connecting with parents — is exactly the kind of proactive, prevention-focused work they do best,” Chapman wrote in a news release. “We would rather have that conversation up front than after responding to a serious injury.”

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