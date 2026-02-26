Loudoun Co. maintenance truck driver charged for striking, killing Stone Bridge High School student

The driver of a Loudoun County Public Schools maintenance truck who struck and killed a 20-year-old Stone Bridge High School student in January has been charged in the incident.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday that Dale Whitney Taylor, 58, of Leesburg, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian after he fatally struck Calina Yu while she was on her way to school.

It’s a Class 1 misdemeanor crime in Virginia, which could carry a sentence of up to one year in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines.

The crash happened on the morning of Jan. 13 at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Portsmouth Boulevard in Ashburn, just steps away from the high school.

Deputies said Taylor stayed at the scene after the crash.

Taylor was released on a summons and is set to appear in court at a later date.

WTOP has reached out to LCPS for comment.

