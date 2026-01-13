Stone Bridge High School student struck, killed by Loudoun Co. schools maintenance truck

A student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn was struck and killed Tuesday by a Loudoun County Public Schools maintenance truck, according to the sheriff's office.

A student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a Loudoun County Public Schools maintenance truck, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The driver, a school system employee, struck and killed 20-year-old Calina Yu while she was on her way to school, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP.

The crash happened at around 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Portsmouth Boulevard, just steps away from the high school. The driver of the school maintenance vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke to detectives, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

WTOP has reached out to Stone Bridge High officials for comment.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who saw the crash or has any relevant information to contact detective Mark Lotz at 703-771-1021. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

A map of the area where the crash occurred is below:

