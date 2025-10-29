Sterling man accused of setting townhome fire that killed woman

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Jacob Bogatin was arrested and charged with felony murder and burning an occupied dwelling.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Bogatin, 78, was arrested and charged with felony murder and burning an occupied dwelling after investigators determined he set a townhome on fire Friday.

When officers arrived to the townhome in the 20000 block of Riptide Square just after 1 a.m. Friday, the fire had spread to a second home and damaged a third.

During their investigation, officials found the remains of one of the residents of the townhomes, 36-year-old Madelaine Samantha Akers.

Eight residents were displaced by the fire and several received assistance from the American Red Cross. Akers was the only person unaccounted for after the fire was put out, the sheriff’s office said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

“The fire and loss of life is a tragedy for our community, and we are committed to working together to pursue justice as this investigation continues,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

Bogatin remains in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 27.

