Remains found at three-alarm fire in Loudoun County

The remains were found during the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal's Office investigation into the cause of a fire at two townhomes in Sterling.

Fire officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed Sunday that they found remains at the scene of a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday.

The remains were found when the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the blaze at the 20000 block of Riptide Square in Sterling.

Investigators said that because the spread of the fire happened so fast, it hindered firefighter access to the scene. Several structural collapses were also reported.

The fire impacted two townhomes and damaged a third, according to a news release. Eight residents were displaced by the fire and several are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

It took crews about an hour of firefighting before the fire could be controlled enough to allow for salvage and overhaul operations.

Units from nine stations in Loudoun County, as well as firefighters from Fairfax County and multiple command and safety officers, responded to the scene Friday morning.

One firefighter was transported to be examined for a minor injury, according to the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently investigating the cause of death of the person found in the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

