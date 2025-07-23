Vice mayor, town manager of Purcellville arrested after criminal investigation by Va. attorney general

Purcellville, Virginia, Vice Mayor Carl "Ben" Nett was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges stemming from an investigation that was authorized by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Purcellville, Virginia, Vice Mayor Carl “Ben” Nett was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges stemming from an investigation that was authorized by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Thomas Julia, a spokesperson with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to WTOP that Nett was served a warrant from the county’s circuit court, and was arrested on multiple charges connected to the Virginia State Police investigation.

The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported that Nett is currently being held in custody in Leesburg.

The arrest comes three months after Miyares called for the VSP to investigate Nett, who was a Purcellville police officer while also serving on the town council. Nett was fired from the police department in April after allegedly misusing sick leave days.

Loudoun Now reported in April that Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson issued an advisory opinion on Nett’s actions, claiming he violated the State and Local Government Conflict of Interest Act.

On April 22, Anderson wrote to the mayor and members of the council that Nett should not be allowed to access any police department records and be barred from voting “on all matters involving the PPD.” Before the investigation, Nett and other members of the council were in the process of voting away the town’s police department.

However, on April 23, the town council voted to fund its police force through next year.

The sheriff’s office also told WTOP that a warrant was issued for Town Manager Kwasi Fraser and he’s been charged in the investigation as well. Fraser formerly served as the town’s mayor for four years and now holds an interim position on the council.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.