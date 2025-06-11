Is on-street parking spot ‘yours?’: Loudoun Co. weighs parking zone near school

Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to institute a Residential Permit Parking District near a Sterling high school after complaints that students are taking spots in their nearby subdivision.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Loudoun Co. weighs parking zone near school

If you live someplace with on-street parking, do you have the right to park in front of your home?

Any homeowner or renter who lives in a crowded neighborhood understands the challenge of trying to find a parking space as close as possible to a front door.

Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to institute a Residential Permit Parking District near a Sterling, Virginia, high school after complaints that students are taking spots in their nearby subdivision.

Dominion High School is on Augusta Drive, just off Route 7. Across the street is the Richland Forest community. The local homeowners’ association has complained that students who don’t have parking permits to park on campus are taking spots in front of homes in the quiet neighborhood.

According to the Board of Supervisors staff report, the Richland Forest community consists of 206 homes. Initially, the community requested the parking district include 158 homes. However, the restricted zone will be limited to the 46 homes closest to Dominion High School, primarily on Ducksprings Way, Bullrush Place, Blackberry Court and Mayapple Place.

If the restricted zone is approved, the county would need to apply to the Virginia Department of Transportation for permission to install “parking restricted” signs. The agenda item says the county has the $33,400 it would take to manufacture and install the signs, purchase decals and notify the public with variable message boards.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.