Man convicted of selling fentanyl to Loudoun Co. teen the day before her death sentenced to 14 years

A fentanyl dealer in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after selling fentanyl to a 17-year-old girl, who then overdosed, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney.

A man in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after selling fentanyl to a 17-year-old girl, who fatally overdosed, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney.

Haider Allaudin Sudhuzai, 33, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of the distribution of a controlled substance. The 17-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity, was initially found dead from a drug overdose in September 2022.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager and Sudhuzai worked together at a pizza restaurant chain and he sold her the drugs the day before her overdose.

“I offer our deepest condolences to this victim’s family and friends upon the loss of their loved one. Our community does not tolerate criminals who sell lethal drugs, especially those who distribute them to children,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson, whose office argued that Sudhuzai’s sentence should exceed the guidelines.

The 17-year-old girl was one of the 1,951 Virginians who died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022, officials said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.