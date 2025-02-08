Scam alert: Leesburg residents receive fake letters claiming to be from OMB

Town officials in Leesburg, Virginia, are sounding the alarm about scam letters being sent to local residents, purported to be from the Office of Management and Budget.

The letters, which have been received by some Leesburg residents who receive government benefits, requests them to appear for job training at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center. The letter said that the training is to account for job vacancies resulting from federal deportation efforts and threatens IRS action against those who ignore the letter.

It’s unclear how widespread the distribution of the letter is, the Town of Leesburg said in a post on its website. The town said it’s working with the Leesburg Police Department to investigate the letter’s origins.

“Both the Town government and the Leesburg Police Department would like to emphasize that these letters are fabricated, and there are no job training classes to be held at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center,” the Town of Leesburg said in its post.

