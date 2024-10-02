A Falls Church, Virginia, jeweler is sleuthing in hopes of confirming whether Taylor Swift was wearing a necklace she tried to gift her — or simply a look-alike — last month.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A Virginia jeweler’s quest to find out if Taylor Swift wore her necklace

A Falls Church, Virginia, jeweler is sleuthing in hopes of confirming whether Taylor Swift was wearing a necklace she tried to gift her — or simply a look-alike — last month.

Paparazzi photos of Swift from Sept. 21 show her wearing a gold necklace that business owner Rachel Harrison believes could be one of her pieces.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” Harrison told WTOP.

Harrison has been running the online jeweler Au.RUM DAWN for about a year. In an effort to get the word out about her new business, she reached out to influencers and celebrities, such as Olivia Rodrigo.

“I actually reached out to a good friend of Taylor Swift, who has a following and is an influencer herself, and she happened to respond to my request,” Harrison said. WTOP isn’t naming that celebrity in order to maintain her privacy.

She ended up mailing an order to that celebrity and slipped a necklace and a note for Swift inside the package in late April.

Over direct message on Instagram, Harrison asked the influencer to pass along the gift to Swift on April 26.

WTOP wanted to call Swift up to get an answer to Harrison’s question. Swift’s management firm hasn’t commented whether Harrison’s necklace was worn by the pop star. But that hasn’t stopped Harrison from investigating.

Could it be the one?

The necklaces do appear to have some similarities. Harrison’s design includes a double bail (most necklaces have just one), which impacts how the necklace sits.

“When Taylor Swift is wearing her necklace too, it kind of hangs in the same way,” she said.

The necklace Harrison mailed is meant to be a nod to Swift’s 2017 album, “Reputation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @au.rumdawn

A portrait-cut moissanite stone frames the letter “T” — the font mimics the one used for the album’s cover art, she said.

“It looks like a beautiful picture frame with facets on the side,” Harrison said. “Behind that frame is the letter T.”

In photos of Swift, there appears to be a T-shaped reflection in the stone she’s wearing.

Easter eggs

The ordeal has Harrison wondering: Was it accidental? Or is Swift a mastermind?

Swift has been known to wear outfits that hint at what rerecorded album her fans can look forward to next. Harrison speculated that wearing her necklace — if it is the same one — could indicate that Swift is rerecording her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” next.

“She seemed to wear it on that night on the 21st of September, where she was also seen wearing reptile, snakelike boots,” Harrison said. “And she had the curly hair that she had all throughout her ‘Reputation’ era.”

Sleuthing

Harrison has been trying to figure out whether it’s the same necklace.

“I also sent out, like, a snail mail,” she said, sending a letter to the friend who she mailed the jewelry.

She’s also reached out to Swift’s stylist and management.

The Swiftie is not alone in thinking the necklaces look awfully similar. On Instagram, she posted a poll asking whether she was the foolish one or if her necklace could be the one.

Out of more than 100 replies, just three users voted that Harrison was delusional. The rest agreed that it looked to be the same necklace.

“Until there is a clearer photo, I guess one can’t know 100% for sure,” Harrison said. “I’m hoping that she is out and about photographed in it again. That would be best-case scenario.”

If Swift did receive and wear Harrison’s gift, she may have made this fan’s wildest dreams come true.

“I can attribute, like, almost every era of my life with her soundtrack, as well,” Harrison said. “It takes me back to silly high school heartbreaks and feelings of empowerment. … I feel very connected to her in that way, and so I wanted to share that with her.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.