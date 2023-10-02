2 adults, 5 children displaced following Loudoun Co. house fire

A family of seven has been displaced following a single-family house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Fire officials are investigating the blaze that happened in the 16000 block of Woodgrove Road. The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. saying that the back of the house was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they witnessed heavy fire “showing from the rear of the structure that was extending up into the attic,” according to a news release.

Smoke alarms were “present and functional,” according to fire officials, but the family initially woke up due to the smell of smoke and sound of breaking glass.

Units from the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System responded to the fire including firefighters from Round Hill, Purcellville, Loudoun Heights, Hamilton, and Leesburg with additional units from Lovettsville, Philomont, Ashburn and Mt. Weather assisting with the Tanker Task Force and Rapid Intervention Teams, according to the release.

When the firefighters arrived, the family had already made it out of the house safely.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office remained on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire quickly, according to the release.

Two adults, five children, and two dogs were displaced from the home. They are staying locally with family, the news release said.

A pet cat and several chickens on the property were killed in the fire, and Loudoun County Animal Services responded to the scene to assist the family, the release said.