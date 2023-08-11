Commanders broadcaster and former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot arrested

Former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot, who spent most of his career in Washington and now does postgame analysis for the Commanders, has been arrested in Loudoun County.

Former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot, who spent most of his career in Washington and now does postgame analysis for the Commanders, has been arrested on a civil charge of “failure to comply with support obligation.”

TMZ first reported the arrest Friday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WTOP that Smoot turned himself in at the county jail Thursday and he was booked on the misdemeanor charge.

According to Virginia code, the charge essentially means Smoot is accused of failing to comply with a court order concerning custody or visitation of a child, failing to pay child support or failing to pay alimony.

This isn’t Smoot’s first brush with the law. In 2019, Smoot was arrested in Loudoun County for failing to appear in court in Amherst County, Virginia, on a 2017 traffic charge.

Smoot also went to trial in Loudoun County in 2015 over allegations of domestic violence. He was found not guilty. Perhaps most memorably, Smoot was among the Minnesota Vikings players charged in the alleged sex party infamously dubbed the “Love Boat scandal.”

Washington drafted Smoot in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft. He spent seven of his nine years in the NFL in the District.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

