Former Redskins CB Fred Smoot arrested in Va.

Former Washington Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot was arrested Thursday night in Ashburn, Virginia, on a warrant stemming from a 2017 traffic charge, according to police.

Loudoun County Police said Smoot, 40, was taken into custody for failing to appear in court in Amherst County, Virginia, in September. He is being held without bond.

Police in Amherst County said Smoot was pulled over for expired tags and driving without a license in 2017. When he failed to appear for the September 2019 hearing, an arrest warrant was sent to Loudoun County, where Smoot resides.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ Sports, who posted pictures of Smoot being taken into custody.

This isn’t Smoot’s first brush with the law. He was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic violence incident in 2014 and was among the Minnesota Vikings players charged in the alleged sex party infamously dubbed the “Love Boat scandal.”

Smoot was drafted 45th overall by the Redskins in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, and played seven of his nine NFL seasons in Washington. In his post-playing career, he has served as an analyst on radio and television for multiple outlets.

