Loudoun County teacher honored by Mount Vernon

George Washington's Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. George Washington’s Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn.

The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to one teacher in the Washington area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of history, according to a news release. The award winner receives a cash award of $5000 and a fully funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.

Beaman is in her 12th year of classroom teaching. In addition to teaching, Beaman serves as her sixth-grade collaborative learning team teacher, has participated in Loudoun County’s professional learning communities and is involved with programs like Odyssey of the Mind. She also has participated in a range of programs provided through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the George Washington Teacher Institute, according to the release.

A colleague wrote in a recommendation for the award: “Her love and passion ignite a spark of curiosity and a love of history in her students. She is constantly finding ways to bring history to life for them.” Another added “Her impact has been huge at Eagle Ridge and in our pyramid of schools over the course of many years.”

This year’s runner-up, James (Erik) Sassak, is an eighth-grade civics teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School, in the Purcellville area of Loudoun. He will receive a cash award of $500 and distance learning programs for his students.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award provided through support from the Robertson Foundation. The award review panel was made up of Mount Vernon education staff who design programming and resources for K-12 students and teachers.

Allison Wickens, Mount Vernon’s vice president for education, said, “Mount Vernon is indebted to great history teachers. It is our honor each year to champion leaders in this field. We are proud to showcase the importance of their work and the lasting impact of their daily efforts.”